Ukrainian Soldiers spotted Russia’s new thermobaric rocket launcher

Ukrainian Soldiers have spotted a terrifying Russian thermobaric rocket launcher deployed on the eastern front.

A reconnaissance unit successfully located the modern TOS-2 flamethrower system, which was recently sent by Russian forces to the occupied part of the Luhansk region.

The TOS-2 boasts an upgraded range of 24 kilometers (according to the Ukrainian military), surpassing its predecessor, the TOS-1, by 6 kilometers. This new version, mounted on a wheeled ‘Ural’ chassis with an armored cabin, represents a modification of the TOS-1, originally designed on a tank chassis. Notably, the TOS-2 features a streamlined design with a reduced number of launch tubes, now totaling 18, while maintaining its formidable firepower.

The TOS-2, which first emerged publicly in 2020, was designed to offer a lighter and lower-cost alternative to the TOS-1A.

Рідкий звір — ТОС-2 на Донеччині. Підтверджена дальність пуску — 24 км. Дякую за зйомку хлопцям з Flight Club 92 🙂 pic.twitter.com/hPOVmsWY3p — зовнішній пілот (@externalPilot) January 16, 2024

Despite evading immediate threats from Ukrainian artillery, the TOS-2’s presence on the frontlines raises concerns about its potential utilization in future military engagements. The enhanced features, including a crane for rocket reloading and an upgraded fire control system, underscore Russia’s commitment to advancing its military technology for greater tactical efficiency.