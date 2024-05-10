Friday, May 10, 2024
Russian military unveils “monster buggy” at military parade

On May 9th, Victory Day parades commemorating the Soviet Union’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II took place across various cities in Russia.

Among these cities was Tula, where an array of military vehicles was showcased, including the attention-grabbing AG34 all-terrain vehicle, dubbed the “monster buggy” by media outlets.

The AG34 boasts a payload capacity of up to one and a half tons, making it a versatile tactical vehicle. With a range of up to one thousand kilometers and a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour, powered by a 240 horsepower YAMZ 534 engine, this vehicle is designed for both endurance and speed.

Notably, it features a ground clearance of 420 millimeters and can ford rivers up to two meters deep without preparation.

Developers emphasize the user-friendly nature of the AG34, highlighting its ease of operation and maintenance, drawing comparisons to the iconic T-34 tank in terms of affordability and serviceability.

