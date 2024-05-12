US Marines conduct long-range convoy throughout Saudi Arabia

The US Marine Corps Forces recently conducted a long-range convoy throughout the expanse of Saudi Arabia.

The convoy, part of Exercise Native Fury 24, saw collaboration between US Marines and Sailors alongside Army Soldiers and members of the Royal Saudi Armed Forces. This exercise, sponsored by US Central Command and executed by US Marine Corps Forces Central Command, underscores the commitment to joint training and cooperation between allied nations.

With over 600 personnel participating from various units and partner nations, Exercise Native Fury 24 encompasses a range of activities, including on-load and off-load operations using commercial maritime shipping, urban combat training, and dynamic training events across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The simultaneous occurrence of Exercise Native Fury 24 with other CENTCOM-sponsored exercises in the region highlights the capability of USCENTCOM to project power abroad and conduct advanced training in collaboration with regional partners.

The primary objective of Exercise Native Fury is to enhance interoperability among allied forces and strengthen collective abilities to plan and execute complex operations across multiple domains. By utilizing the Trans-Arabian Network (TAN), this exercise underscores the interoperability of combined forces in conducting large-scale operations.

Exercise Native Fury 24 signifies a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between the US military and the Royal Saudi Armed Forces and United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, demonstrating the positive outcomes of sustained cooperation and joint training efforts.