Sunday, April 7, 2024
type here...

Leaked audio reveals Russian plan to occupy Kazakhstan territory

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A leaked audio recording from a Russian deputy has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles, indicating that Kazakhstan could be the next target of Russian aggression following Ukraine’s invasion.

In the recording, Russian General and State Duma deputy Andriy Gurulyov unequivocally states that Kazakhstan is slated to be Russia’s next victim.

The leaked recording, initially shared within parliamentary defense committees, surfaced publicly on Saturday, sparking concerns over Kazakhstan’s security. Gurulyov attributes Russia’s military buildup against Kazakhstan to what he describes as the country’s failure to comply with Kremlin directives. He claims that decisions have already been made regarding Kazakhstan’s fate.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This disclosure comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions, with Russian media increasingly demonizing Kazakhstan, mirroring the rhetoric used against Ukraine in previous years.

Former KGB operative and State Duma deputy Andriy Lugovoy, infamous for his involvement in the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, has also joined the chorus of anti-Kazakhstan sentiment. Lugovoy recently produced a propaganda film accusing Kazakhstan of Russophobia, further stoking tensions.

Moreover, another State Duma deputy, Yevgeny Fedorov, has raised legal arguments questioning Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, suggesting that until territorial disputes are resolved, Kazakhstan should face limitations, such as a ban on joining NATO (as was demanded for Ukraine).

Russian propaganda has long targeted Kazakhstan as an “ungrateful neighbor,” and recent rhetoric has escalated, branding the neighboring republic as the “second Ukraine.” High-ranking Russian officials have expressed linguistic and territorial claims over Kazakhstan, with former President Dmitry Medvedev labeling it an “artificial state” and advocating for a revival of the Soviet Union under a “Slavic people” umbrella.

The leaked recording and subsequent reactions underscore the precarious geopolitical landscape in Eurasia, with Kazakhstan potentially facing a similar fate as Ukraine.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.