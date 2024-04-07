A leaked audio recording from a Russian deputy has sent shockwaves through diplomatic circles, indicating that Kazakhstan could be the next target of Russian aggression following Ukraine’s invasion.

In the recording, Russian General and State Duma deputy Andriy Gurulyov unequivocally states that Kazakhstan is slated to be Russia’s next victim.

The leaked recording, initially shared within parliamentary defense committees, surfaced publicly on Saturday, sparking concerns over Kazakhstan’s security. Gurulyov attributes Russia’s military buildup against Kazakhstan to what he describes as the country’s failure to comply with Kremlin directives. He claims that decisions have already been made regarding Kazakhstan’s fate.

This disclosure comes amid a backdrop of escalating tensions, with Russian media increasingly demonizing Kazakhstan, mirroring the rhetoric used against Ukraine in previous years.

“Kazakhs will be next. There is already a solution.” A part of the conversation of the obsessed Gurulyov, where he talks about the “black mark” of Kazakhstan, was leaked to the network Of course, he denied everything: this is all a provocation and a deepfake, he said pic.twitter.com/BdIrQisWpt — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) April 6, 2024

Former KGB operative and State Duma deputy Andriy Lugovoy, infamous for his involvement in the poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko, has also joined the chorus of anti-Kazakhstan sentiment. Lugovoy recently produced a propaganda film accusing Kazakhstan of Russophobia, further stoking tensions.

Moreover, another State Duma deputy, Yevgeny Fedorov, has raised legal arguments questioning Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, suggesting that until territorial disputes are resolved, Kazakhstan should face limitations, such as a ban on joining NATO (as was demanded for Ukraine).

Russian propaganda has long targeted Kazakhstan as an “ungrateful neighbor,” and recent rhetoric has escalated, branding the neighboring republic as the “second Ukraine.” High-ranking Russian officials have expressed linguistic and territorial claims over Kazakhstan, with former President Dmitry Medvedev labeling it an “artificial state” and advocating for a revival of the Soviet Union under a “Slavic people” umbrella.

The leaked recording and subsequent reactions underscore the precarious geopolitical landscape in Eurasia, with Kazakhstan potentially facing a similar fate as Ukraine.