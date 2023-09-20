Ukrainian saboteurs broke into military airfield near Moscow

Ukrainian saboteurs coordinated by Kyiv’s military intelligence services attacked Moscow’s Chkalovsky military airfield.

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) confirmed on Wednesday that unknown saboteurs broke into a Chkalovsky airfield (31 km northeast of Moscow) and blew up two aircraft and one helicopter.

“Unknown persons set up explosives at the highly guarded airfield and blew up AN-148 and IL-20 aircraft (both belonging to the 354th Special Forces regiment), as well as a Mi-28N helicopter, which had previously been actively involved in shooting down attack drones over the Moscow region,” the Ukrainian military wrote in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

The GUR said in a post that the damage to the aircraft will not allow for their quick recovery. The helicopter’s tail section was damaged by the explosion. Another AN-148, parked next to the others, sustained minor damage.

In a message posted to Telegram, it also added images showing the location of the damaged aircraft and photos of the airfield.