Ukrainian forces wipe out Russian “terrifying” Terminator tank

The Ukrainian state security service, known by the acronym SBU, claimed that its intelligence officers had destroyed a Russian “terrifying” Terminator vehicle.

SBU said on Saturday that its unit had destroyed a Russian heavily armed and armored vehicle with another T-80 main battle tank in the Donetsk region.

“This rare model of enemy weaponry burned down after only a few hits from kamikaze drones,” the SBU said on Twitter. “They tried to pull out the downed Terminator with a T-80 tank, but it was also hit!”

The Terminator, also known as BMPT, is the latest combat vehicle to enter frontline Russian service. It is the second visually confirmed loss of this type of vehicle.

Військові контррозвідники СБУ влаштували судний день російському «аналоговнєту БМПТ «Термінатор-2» 🔥 Згорів цей рідкісний екземпляр ворожої оборонки лише від декількох влучань дронів-камікадзе. Підбитого «Термінатора» намагалися витягти танком Т-80, але його також вразили! pic.twitter.com/4VGC1DhjOb — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) August 12, 2023

The Terminator is a modern Russian heavy tank support fighting vehicle designed to fight in cities. It is armed with two 30mm 2A42 guns with a combat load of 900 rounds. The combat vehicle is also furnished with the Ataka anti-tank missile system, 30mm automated grenade launchers and a large-caliber machine gun.

The three-man crew is protected against biological weapons by a sealed defense system.

The combat vehicle is built on the chassis of the Soviet-era T-72 battle tank which is used by the Russian Army.