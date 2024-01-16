Tuesday, January 16, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian forces repel new Russian attack near Avdiyivka

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A recent attempt by the Russian military to breach Ukrainian positions near Avdiyivka has been thwarted, according to reports from the DeepState UA milblogger.

The assault operation, which took place in the northern sector of the Avdiyivka bulge near Stepove, involved a Russian column comprising ten combat vehicles, including main battle tanks. The military operation, reported to include former fighters from the private military company “Wagner,” aimed to break through Ukrainian defenses and open the way to Avdiyivka.

Russian forces have continued to attack Ukrainian positions around the town of Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region in Moscow’s largest offensive in months.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian forces responded with professionalism and coordination, utilizing advanced Bradley infantry fighting vehicles provided by the U.S. and FPV drones. The attempted advance was effectively halted, showcasing the efficacy of the Ukrainian military’s tactical maneuvers.

Ukrainian forces are demonstrating their ability to counter Russian military initiatives effectively. Using sophisticated equipment and the skillful deployment of resources played a crucial role in the successful defense against the Russian assault.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Bradley fighting vehicle destroys Russia’s most advanced tank

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a modern Russian T-90M "Proryv" tank using two Bradley fighting vehicles. According to the Militarnyi, the engagement, coordinated through reconnaissance drones,...

Ukrainian Abrams tanks get extra protection

Army

Cruise missile debris found in Russia

Aviation

Ukraine says it downed Russian A-50 radar plane

Aviation

Hackers uncover foreign suppliers in Russia’s arsenal

Aviation

South Korea starts mass production of new tactical guided missiles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.