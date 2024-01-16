A recent attempt by the Russian military to breach Ukrainian positions near Avdiyivka has been thwarted, according to reports from the DeepState UA milblogger.

The assault operation, which took place in the northern sector of the Avdiyivka bulge near Stepove, involved a Russian column comprising ten combat vehicles, including main battle tanks. The military operation, reported to include former fighters from the private military company “Wagner,” aimed to break through Ukrainian defenses and open the way to Avdiyivka.

Russian forces have continued to attack Ukrainian positions around the town of Avdiyivka in the eastern Donetsk region in Moscow’s largest offensive in months.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian forces responded with professionalism and coordination, utilizing advanced Bradley infantry fighting vehicles provided by the U.S. and FPV drones. The attempted advance was effectively halted, showcasing the efficacy of the Ukrainian military’s tactical maneuvers.

Ukrainian forces are demonstrating their ability to counter Russian military initiatives effectively. Using sophisticated equipment and the skillful deployment of resources played a crucial role in the successful defense against the Russian assault.