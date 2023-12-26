Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian ‘Terminator tank’

Ukrainian troops reportedly burned out a rare Russian combat vehicle, known as the “Terminator,” near Avdiivka in Eastern Ukraine.

Activist and blogger Sergey Sternenko shared a video on December 26, showcasing Ukrainian forces utilizing tiny FPV drones to destroy the much-feared Russian “Terminator” tank.

“Ukrainian soldiers from the 110th Brigade, alongside allied units, successfully eliminated the rare Russian BMPT armored vehicle,” Sternenko stated, adding, “This vehicle costs between 1.5 to 2 million dollars, and Russia has only a few of these.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BMPT, also known as the “Terminator,” is designed to accompany tanks on the battlefield, targeting and neutralizing anti-tank enemy groups. Utilizing the chassis of the T-90 main battle tank, the BMPT replaces the turret with an array of weaponry. Armed with two 30mm automatic guns 2A42, two AGD-17 automatic grenade launchers, four 9M120-1 “Ataka” anti-tank missiles, and, in specific cases, a remotely controlled 7.62mm machine gun, this vehicle is equipped for formidable combat situations.

Знищено БМПТ «Тєрмінатор»! На Авдіївському напрямку воїни 110 бригади спільно із дружніми підрозділами та у тому числі вашими дронами забили до смерті рідкісну російську бронемашину. Вартість такої 1.5-2 млн доларів, а взагалі у росіян таких лише кілька штук! Допомога війську… https://t.co/heYs7LrGLe pic.twitter.com/qyRSp4CDe5 — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) December 26, 2023

Protected by the heavy tank chassis and Relikt dynamic armor designed to neutralize cumulative warheads, the BMPT accommodates five crew (four weapon operators and a driver).

Developed in the late 1980s, the BMPT resurfaced after Russia’s catastrophic war in Chechnya from 1994 to 1995. Russian tank and mechanized forces suffered significant losses during the conflicts with Chechen guerrillas.

The BMPT is an exclusive asset of the Russian military, indicating differing strategic priorities between NATO and Russia.