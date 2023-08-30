Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian radar system with precision strike

Ukrainian artillery reportedly destroyed part of one of Russia’s most advanced surface-to-air missile systems.

The Clash Report says the Russian Army has lost a rare Russian 9S36M illumination and guidance radar vehicle of the Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system.

The Buk-M3, known as the Viking in its export form, is the latest iteration of the self-propelled, medium-range Buk system.

The 9S36M radar station can target air threats at a range of 2.5 km to 70 km at an altitude range of 5 meters to 35 km. It is equipped with an antenna that extends to a height of more than 20 meters. The station is capable of coping simultaneously with 10 targets that move at speeds of up to 3 km/s.

The elevating antenna post provides almost three times the expansion of the radio horizon at extremely low altitudes, which makes it possible to detect cruise missiles flying at a height of 5m at a range of up to 70km.

Russians lost a rare 9S36M radar unit of a Buk-M3 air defense system by a HIMARS strike. The unit price is around $40 million and not many of these vehicles, which have been introduced in 2015, have been manufactured. Source: https://t.co/7olDbutchz#Ukraine pic.twitter.com/19fMSz67NR — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 29, 2023

According to OSINT experts, the radar caught fire after being struck by a HIMARS rocket.