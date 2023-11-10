Ukrainian pilots begin F-16 flight training

The spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuriy Ignat, confirmed that the training process for Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 fighter jets is proceeding according to plan, with some aviators already undergoing “in-the-sky” (flying) training.

“Progress is being made, according to plan. There is limited information. The process is underway — that’s the main point. Our partners are not eager to delve into the details of the training process. But the fact that pilots are already training on the F-16 in the air directly, not all, of course, but some pilots are already undergoing air training with an instructor on combat aircraft. So everything is going according to plan. Our task is to wait, to defend the country, to guard our skies from within,” he said during a national telethon broadcast.

According to him, Ukraine is diligently preparing its “homework” for hosting the F-16s at Ukrainian airfields.

That training includes a series of courses ranging from basic flight training to instruction on fighter fundamentals, weapons employment, combat maneuvering and tactical intercepts among other concepts.

“Pilots are learning. The process is going as planned,” added Ignat.

This week, it was announced that the first five Dutch F-16s arrived at the European F-16 Training Center (EFTC) in Romania for the training of Romanian and Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel. Before this, they will be used to train instructors.

The remaining F-16s promised by the Netherlands will head to Romania before the New Year.

Commander of the Armed Forces of the Netherlands, Onno Eichelsheim, expects that by the New Year, Romania will have 18 F-16 fighters, on which Ukrainian pilots will learn to fly.