Ukrainian artillery hunts Russian air defense systems

The Ukrainian military has released new aerial footage showing a Russian Tor missile system being damaged by an artillery strike.

The footage shows how the reconnaissance drone hunted the Russian air defense system for a long time and when Tor tried to hide among the trees, Ukrainian artillery struck with precision. A cloud of shrapnel damaged the system.

The Ukrainian military has been conducting massive strikes against the Russian grouping of troops in the south of the country.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

So far, the main targets for Ukrainian attacks have been command posts, logistics bases, and artillery and air defense systems of the Russian army, which significantly affects the course of the fighting.

The counteroffensive is ultimately expected to involve thousands of Ukrainian troops trained and equipped by the West.