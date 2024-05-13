Russian missile found at site of building collapse in Belgorod

At least 15 people have lost their lives and 20 others are injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed in Belgorod, Russia, following a missile strike.

Russian authorities have reported that Ukraine launched an attack using at least 12 missiles, including ballistic missiles and rocket artillery systems, resulting in one of the deadliest incidents in the Belgorod region.

According to Russia’s defense ministry, air defenses intercepted six Tochka U missiles, four Vampire rockets, and two Olkha rockets. Fragments from one of the intercepted Tochka U missiles damaged the residential building, as said by official statements.

Subsequent analysis of the missile debris revealed that it belonged to a Russian surface-to-air missile of the S-300/S-400 air defense system family, specifically the 5V55/48N6DM variant.

The Russian MASH media outlet released on Telegram images showed fragments of the missile’s aerodynamic surfaces and fuselage elements, further corroborating the 5V55/48N6DM variant.

A later video recording of the explosion did not capture the incoming projectile but indicated that the blast originated from the northeast section of the building. This area is adjacent to an open area where Russian air defense systems could have been positioned.

Russian fascists destroyed their own apartment building in Belgorod, either with a projectile or a planted bomb, and have released an official cover story – a Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile, which flies at speed of Mach 5 (6500km/h) was intercepted and made a U-turn. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/6XUYgPDElC — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) May 12, 2024

Notably, Belgorod has been previously targeted by Russian air defense systems, with incidents involving the Pantsir and S-300 systems documented by eyewitnesses. Additionally, Russian military aircraft have been known to drop bombs over the city, resulting in explosions and civilian casualties. However, the Russian defense ministry consistently blames Ukraine for such incidents.