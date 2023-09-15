Ukrainian artillery blew up Russian heavy rocket launcher system

Ukrainian troops reportedly destroyed the Russian heavy rocket launcher system near Kamianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The famous Ukrainian drone pilot confirmed that the BM-30 Smerch rocket launcher was blown up on his influential External Pilot account.

The BM-30 is a Soviet-era multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) designed to give an army-level commander the capability to strike targets deep behind enemy lines, including enemy headquarters, supply dumps, airfields, forward assembly areas, and other targets.

A giant-size, mobile rocket system can fire twelve three-hundred-millimeter rockets to a maximum range of fifty-six miles.

The Smerch is based on the 8×8 MAZ-543M chassis and carries 12 tubes for 300 mm rockets that can be fired individually or in salvoes.

The heavy artillery system developed starting in the late 1970s and first identified by Western intelligence in 1983.