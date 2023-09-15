Friday, September 15, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian artillery blew up Russian heavy rocket launcher system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops reportedly destroyed the Russian heavy rocket launcher system near Kamianka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The famous Ukrainian drone pilot confirmed that the BM-30 Smerch rocket launcher was blown up on his influential External Pilot account.

The BM-30 is a Soviet-era multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) designed to give an army-level commander the capability to strike targets deep behind enemy lines, including enemy headquarters, supply dumps, airfields, forward assembly areas, and other targets.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

A giant-size, mobile rocket system can fire twelve three-hundred-millimeter rockets to a maximum range of fifty-six miles.

The Smerch is based on the 8×8 MAZ-543M chassis and carries 12 tubes for 300 mm rockets that can be fired individually or in salvoes.

The heavy artillery system developed starting in the late 1970s and first identified by Western intelligence in 1983.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian artillery hunts Russian kamikaze drone crews

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian artillery is hunting Russian drone crews that launch and operate Lancet loitering munition, known popularly as "kamikaze drone." Lancet kamikaze drones have a significant impact...

Slovak firm develops new self-propelled howitzer

Army

Ukrainian Forces successfully hit shipyard in Russian-occupied Crimea

Maritime Security

Russian Su-24 strike jet crashes, killing two

Aviation

Ukrainian special forces seized Russia’s modern radar system

Maritime Security

BAE Systems’ AMPV tracked vehicle makes its international debut

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog