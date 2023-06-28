Ukrainian artillery blew up Russian air defense in huge explosion

Ukrainian artillery reportedly blew up a Russian surface-to-air missile system in the Donbas region.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker open-source investigations group has released footage showing destroying the Russian air defense system near Novopetrivka, Donetsk region.

“Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian SAM system- as claimed, a Buk-M1(-2) TELAR,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Buk series (SA-11 Gadfly) surface-to-air missile system can be seen exploding in a large ball of fire after a first strike that leaves the launcher alight.

#Ukraine: South of Novopetrivka, #Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian SAM system- as claimed, a Buk-M1(-2) TELAR. pic.twitter.com/hP5mj8l2gg — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) June 28, 2023

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least four sectors of the front and reportedly made gains on June 27. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian forces advanced in all active sectors of the front from Donetsk to Zaporizhia region.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine’s army had advanced 7 kilometers and had retaken territory that included eight villages during the past two weeks.