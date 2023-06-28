Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Ukrainian artillery blew up Russian air defense in huge explosion

By Dylan Malyasov
Illustrated image

Ukrainian artillery reportedly blew up a Russian surface-to-air missile system in the Donbas region.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker open-source investigations group has released footage showing destroying the Russian air defense system near Novopetrivka, Donetsk region.

“Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian SAM system- as claimed, a Buk-M1(-2) TELAR,” the message added.

The Buk series (SA-11 Gadfly) surface-to-air missile system can be seen exploding in a large ball of fire after a first strike that leaves the launcher alight.

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least four sectors of the front and reportedly made gains on June 27. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukrainian forces advanced in all active sectors of the front from Donetsk to Zaporizhia region.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukraine’s army had advanced 7 kilometers and had retaken territory that included eight villages during the past two weeks.

