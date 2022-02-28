Monday, February 28, 2022
Ukraine to receive Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Hayley k Gardner

Ukraine is expected to receive Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapons from the Netherlands, according to Armyrecognition.com.

On February 26, Armyrecognition.com reported that Germany has authorized the Netherlands to supply 400 Panzerfaust 3 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to Ukraine.

The Panzerfaust 3 is a German-made disposable recoilless anti-tank weapon, which was developed between 1978 and 1985 and put into service by the Bundeswehr in 1992.

The Panzerfaust 3 is operated by at least 11 countries and has first seen combat in Afghanistan. The Panzerfaust 3 series of launchers is a compact, lightweight, shoulder-fired, unguided antitank weapon series. It consists of a disposable canister with a 110-mm warhead and a reusable firing and sighting device.

The effective combat range of Panzerfaust 3 is from 15 to 300 meters against moving targets and from 400 to 600 meters against static ones. An optical sight with a line pattern fixed to the reusable firing mechanism enables it to engage moving or static targets. To ensure night combat capability, a night-vision device or residual light amplifier can be set up in front of the optical sight.

The Netherlands will also supply 200 Stinger man-portable air defense missile weapons to Ukraine.

