Ukraine to receive more TRML-4D radars from Germany

German sensor specialist Hensoldt announced that it supplies six more TRML-4D high-performance radars to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

As noted by the company, as part of an order worth more than $108 million, the radars will be delivered in the second half of the year following the training of the Ukrainian operators.

Hensoldt already has several TRML-4D radars under contract for Ukraine as part of the IRIS-T SLM air defense system.

Thomas Müller, CEO of Hensoldt, said: “We are pleased to support Ukraine with six additional TRML-4D radars, which will further strengthen Ukraine’s air surveillance and air defense sensor network. The information from the TRML-4D feeds into Ukraine’s national air situation picture, protecting Ukrainian citizens. We are proud to be able to deliver this much-needed equipment at short notice.”

TRML-4D uses the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology with multiple digitally shaped beams. It is capable of early detection of various types of aerial targets such as aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. It ensures the rapid detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250 km.

Hensoldt has decades of experience with radar systems for air defence and actively drives the development of key technologies in this field.

The company’s portfolio also includes the Twinvis passive radar, the Spexer product family and radars for securing ship and air traffic. Among other things, Hensoldt supplies radars for the frigates and corvettes of the German Navy, for airspace surveillance and for approach control at airfields of the German Armed Forces.