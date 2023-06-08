Thursday, June 8, 2023
Ukrainian TRML-4D radar struck by Russian kamikaze drone

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
The German-made TRML-4D multifunction radar, a key component of the IRIS-T SLM surface-to-air missile system, is seen being struck by a Lancet-series loitering munition in a newly surfaced video.

The footage of the apparent Russian ZALA Lancet loitering munition strike on Ukrainian radar appeared on social media earlier today.

The exact date and location of the apparent strike are unknown at this moment. The radar hasn’t been destroyed, but clearly damaged.

The condition of the radar itself is unknown, as the video’s poor quality makes it impossible to see whether it was heavily damaged by a kamikaze drone strike. However, it is worth noting that the radar will probably need a long time to repair and restore.

The TRML-4D is a road-mobile active electronically scanned array C-band air surveillance radar developed by German sensor specialist Hensoldt. It uses the latest Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar technology with multiple digitally shaped beams.

As noted by the company, the radar is capable of early detection of various types of aerial targets such as aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. It ensures the rapid detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250 km.

