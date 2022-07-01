Ukraine to get new troop cargo vehicles from Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada is working on finalizing a deal to provide Ukraine with 39 Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSVs).

The new armoured vehicles had been destined for the Canadian Army and were in the process of being delivered, but instead will be diverted, according to CBC.

“The light armoured vehicles we will be sending over will be extremely effective,” Trudeau told reporters as the summit ended. “We’re just glad to help and we’re going to continue to look and respond to things that they need.”

In addition, the Ukrainians will get an additional six high-resolution cameras for use on their highly effective, Turkish-built Bayraktar drones, which have become lauded for their accuracy in taking out Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers.

The deal to provide armoured support vehicles, which are meant exclusively for troop transport, will come with a support, in-service package and be provided by the manufacturer General Dynamics Land Systems-Canada, based in London, Ont. They are different from infantry fighting vehicles, which come equipped with a turret and 25-millimetre cannon.

Additionally, Canada already delivered a batch of Senator armoured vehicles to Ukraine.

The Senator APC is a Roshel company’s flagship model able to serve a wide variety of scenarios efficiently. Roshel designed this high-performance multi-purpose armored personnel carrier specifically for law enforcement and border patrol applications.