Canada to send more armored vehicles to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand confirmed that the country will supply more armored vehicles to Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion.

In a Tuesday tweet, Anand said the government signed a contract with Roshel company to supply the armoured vehicles “as quickly as possible.”

“Today, we are announcing that Canada has finalized a contract for eight armoured vehicles manufactured by Roshel, and we will supply them to our Ukrainian friends as quickly as possible,” Anand said on Twitter.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Canadian Defense Minister sent the tweet after attending a meeting with defense ministers and top military officials at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss coordinating weapons transfers to Ukraine’s front lines.

On April 11, The National Post reported that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has authorized to send $500 million in weapons, including armoured personnel carriers, to help Ukrainian forces during Russia’s unprovoked onslaught.

“Ottawa is understood to be in the final stages of naming a supplier of armoured personnel carriers to send to Ukraine, with Mississauga, Ont.-based Roshel expected to win the initial contract with its Senator APC armoured vehicle,” the report say.

The Senator APC is a Roshel company’s flagship model able to serve a wide variety of scenarios efficiently. Roshel designed this high-performance multi-purpose armored personnel carrier specifically for law enforcement and border patrol applications.