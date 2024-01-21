Sunday, January 21, 2024
Ukraine targets Russian military plant in Tula

By Dylan Malyasov
Ukraine on Sunday confirmed it carried out a drone attack on a Russian military plant in Tula, targeting the production facility for air defense systems, including the “Pantsir-S” anti-aircraft defense systems.

The Ukrainian drone attack on the “Shcheglovsky Val” plant in Tula, a key facility responsible for manufacturing the “Pantsir-S” air defense systems, combat modules for armored vehicles, and anti-tank missile complexes, notably the “Kornet,” left a fire in one of the production facility,

“This was a planned operation by the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR). Targets in Tula were successfully hit,” stated an official source.

Simultaneously, reports emerged of a significant fire at a chemical terminal in the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region. The governor of the region confirmed the incident, highlighting explosions and the audible presence of unmanned aerial vehicles before the blaze.

While the connection between the two incidents remains unclear, the precision strike on the Tula plant signifies Ukraine’s strategic approach in targeting specific military assets. The “Pantsir-S” systems manufactured at the Tula plant have played a role in Russia’s air defense capabilities, making the facility a valuable target for disrupting the adversary’s defense infrastructure.

