Ukraine receives more heavy rocket launchers from France

France handed over additional heavy rocket launchers to Ukraine, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov.

“The 4th brother in the Long Hand family, LRU from 🇨🇵, has arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainian Army now is even more powerful for deterring and destroying the enemy,” said Reznikov.

In a tweet, Defense Minister also thanked the French government and the people for their support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukraine received a fresh shipment of French Lance-roquettes unitaire (LRU) rocket launcher vehicles.

The LRU is a version of is the French version of the American M270 MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) in service with the French army.

The heavy rocket launcher is equipped with a new firing control system and is able to fire new types of guided rockets. According to open-source information, a total of 13 LRUs were in service with the French Army.

The LRU can fire the new M31 GPS-guided rocket which has a circular error probability of fewer than 10 m and a maximum firing range of 70 km.