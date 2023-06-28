Wednesday, June 28, 2023
type here...

Ukraine plans to buy Polish coastal defense system

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
NSM system

Ukraine is negotiating the purchase of the NSM (Naval Strike Missile) coastal defense system from Poland, according to Defence24.

The Polish defense magazine reported that Poland is holding preliminary talks with Ukraine on supplying elements of the Naval Missile Unit armed NSM system.

Ukraine is considering purchasing a battery of Polish missile systems or a division. The purchase is expected at Ukraine’s expense or with EU military assistance fund funding.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The system uses NSM in conjunction with a command and weapon control system similar to the renowned NASAMS air defense system used by four NATO countries, including the US.

The system can be closely integrated and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and enhances the total fighting capability of the force.

The NSM missile has unique capabilities compared to legacy anti-ship cruise missiles. The missile has been designed to ensure a high probability of hit in the current and anticipated future challenging naval scenarios.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine makes changes to arms industry after missile program failure

Dylan Malyasov -
The Ukrainian government has reshuffled top officials of the leading state-run defense enterprise, naming a new head of the state UkrOboronProm corporation. On Jun. 26,...

Sweden-supplied fighting vehicles spotted on battlefield in Ukraine

Army

Rheinmetall to send more Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

Army

US Army orders more Stryker A1 combat vehicles

Army

US Army chooses 2 companies to compete for Bradley’s replacement

Army

Ukrainians forge Russian stealth missile into key fobs

Aviation
© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine