Ukraine plans to buy Polish coastal defense system

Ukraine is negotiating the purchase of the NSM (Naval Strike Missile) coastal defense system from Poland, according to Defence24.

The Polish defense magazine reported that Poland is holding preliminary talks with Ukraine on supplying elements of the Naval Missile Unit armed NSM system.

Ukraine is considering purchasing a battery of Polish missile systems or a division. The purchase is expected at Ukraine’s expense or with EU military assistance fund funding.

The system uses NSM in conjunction with a command and weapon control system similar to the renowned NASAMS air defense system used by four NATO countries, including the US.

The system can be closely integrated and adapted to a country’s adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and enhances the total fighting capability of the force.

The NSM missile has unique capabilities compared to legacy anti-ship cruise missiles. The missile has been designed to ensure a high probability of hit in the current and anticipated future challenging naval scenarios.