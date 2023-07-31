Ukraine launches crowdfunding campaign to purchase new kamikaze drones

Ukrainian comedian and volunteer Vlad Shevchenko launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise nearly $270 thousand to purchase new Rubaka kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian armed forces.

18 Rubaka drones, unmanned aerial vehicles with a flight range of 500km, designed and built by Ukrainian companies, will be bought with the money.

The new type of Ukrainian loitering munition, better known as a kamikaze drone, is a flying wing design unmanned aerial vehicle. It is designed for hidden launch and to destroy remote ground targets.

The Rubaka is driven by a piston engine situated at the nose of the fuselage drives a two-blade propeller to move the drone forward. The drone, which is launched via a catapult system, reportedly carries a warhead weighing three kilograms.

The main tasks of the ammunition the destruction of enemy manpower, inflicting maximum damage to infrastructure, and defeating lightly armored vehicles.