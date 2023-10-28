Ukraine gets Germany uncrewed surface vessels

As part of its support for Ukraine, Germany has provided the country with Sonobot 5 unmanned surface vehicles, according to Militarnyi.

These vehicles are primarily used for the surveying of bodies of water to detect items like unexploded ordnance and other potentially hazardous objects on the seabed.

The Sonobot 5 is produced by the German company EvoLogics GmbH. It is a small unmanned surface platform that can be flexibly adapted for hydrographic surveys in inland waters.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

EvoLogics GmbH highlights the Sonobot 5’s intelligent and highly integrated design, which enables easy transport and deployment by a single person.

Equipped with robust thrusters and a battery that allows for a full day of operation, the Sonobot 5 is considered one of the smallest and most user-friendly autonomous vehicles suitable for professional multibeam sonar use.