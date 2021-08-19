Thursday, August 19, 2021
type here...

Ukraine anniversary parade to unveil new generation of military hardware

NewsArmyPhotoVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Neptun anti-ship cruise missile system

Ukraine will unveil a new generation of military hardware at a parade next week marking 30 years of independence following the Soviet Union’s breakup.

Kyiv will hold one of its biggest-ever military parades on 24 August, and it is promising to show off a host of new home-grown military vehicles.

The headliner of the parade is expected to be the first public demonstration of the newest Neptune coastal missile system with the Mineral-U radar. The RK-360 Neptune is a coastal missile system designed to engage enemy surface fighting ships and auxiliaries vessels both single and belonging to Task Forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Neptune’s unit includes six USPU-360 launchers with 24 R-360 cruise missiles. The R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and its speed is about 900 km/h. It is able to get at a height of from 3 m to 10 m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, i.e. a full salvo of 6 launchers, with an interval of launches in a salvo being from 3 to 5 seconds.

Ukraine’s Neptun cruise missile can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coastline, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.


s
Ukraine also will use the parade to display its new and upgraded main battle tanks, including the newest Oplot-BM and upgraded T-64BM2.

Oplot-BM main battle tanks

T-64BM2 main battle tank

For the first time also will be showing the new Kozak-2M armored vehicles. It is the second generation of local-developed Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) armored vehicles.

It has a monocoque structure with an integrated special V-shaped hull that provides greater protection against roadside bombs. V-shaped hull helps deflect blasts out and away from the crew and its armoring can be customized to meet any mission requirement.

Produced by Practika company, the Kozak-2M offers protection equivalent to the NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 sufficient to protect those insides from 7.62×51 mm ball ammunition fired at a range of 30 m, as well as hand grenades and anti-personnel explosives.

Also for the first time, the Ukrainian military will show an advanced version of BMP-1 which includes the installation of SPIS (Spear) combat suite, which comprises two R-2 antitank guided missiles, a KBA-117 30mm automatic grenade launcher system, a 30mm ZTM-1 main gun and a PKT 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

The new Grim-2 missile system will also take a special place in the parade line. The Grim-2 has a range of 350km, but technically, a missile is able to fly up to 500km. The new system was developed by Yuzhnoye Design Bureau in partnership with Pavlograd Chemical Plant and Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau.

In addition, Kyiv is promising to show new robotic combat vehicles. The celebrations will feature RSVK-M Hunter, Ironclad, Camel and Peacekeeper robotic platforms.

In addition to this, a whole yard of special-purpose vehicles will be shown, including vehicles for providing satellite communications.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine