U.S. State Department tells Congress of plans to sell Stinger missiles to Finland

The U.S. State Department recently approved the potential sale to Finland of FIM-92K Stinger missiles.

The possible deal has an estimated value of $380 million.

On December 1, 2017, the DSCA, the Pentagon’s top arms broker, said it had notified Congress of a possible sale to the Government of Finland of FIM-92K Stinger missiles; Production Verification Flight Test (PVFT) FIM-92K Stinger missiles; and related equipment.

The proposed upgrade package includes 350 FIM-92K Stinger missiles; and 5 Production Verification Flight Test (PVFT) FIM-92K Stinger missiles. Also included is support equipment; production support, engineering and technical services; transportation services; and other related elements of program and logistics support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by improving the security of a trusted partner which is an important force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the DSCA notice says. “It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist Finland in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

The FIM-92 Stinger is a Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPADS) that operates as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM). It can be adapted to fire from a wide variety of ground vehicles and helicopters (as an AAM). Developed in the United States, it entered service in 1981 and is used by the militaries of the United States and 31 other countries.

The FIM-92K is a variant of the FIM-92J designed to use a vehicle datalink rather than the missile’s own seeker for targeting.