U.S. Army to cut procurement of 155mm artillery rounds

The U.S. Army will be forced to cut its spending on the purchase of 155mm artillery rounds, Inside Defense reported Tuesday.

The story was first reported by Inside Defense, which cited a service official who said that Army wants to cut its spending on 155mm artillery rounds to $174 million in Fiscal Year 2022, down from the $306.3 million Congress appropriated for FY-21.

Also, he added that the decision was driven by budget pressures more than changes in the Army’s operational needs, such as the drawdown from Afghanistan.

White House officials have said Biden committed to ending the ongoing U.S. military presence in Afganistan. In March, during a press conference, Biden said he did not see a scenario where U.S. troops were still in Afghanistan in 2022.

In April, Biden announced a full withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, ending America’s longest war.

The removal of approximately 3,000 U.S. service members coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which spurred America’s entry into lengthy wars in the Middle East and Central Asia.