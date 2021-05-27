U.S. Army awards contract to General Dynamics for 105mm tank ammunition

The U.S. Department of Defense said Wednesday that General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, part of General Dynamics, won a $49,3 million for a contract for procurement of 105mm tank ammunition.

The contract, award from U.S. Army Contracting Command, covers the supply of 105 mm M724A2 cartridges.

The M724A2 is used for crew training on a variant of the Stryker Armored Personnel Carrier with 105mm guns, which called the M1128 Mobile Gun System.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, this discarding sabot round is similar in external appearance and is ballistically similar up to 2000meters with the APDS-T Cartridge M392A2. It is used as a training surrogate for all 105mm kinetic energy cartridges, including the M735, M774, M833 and M900.

There is a tracer located in the base of the projectile. A plastic band encircles the sabot at the forward end. A fiber rotating band and rubber obturating band are mounted toward the base of the the sabot. The igniter tube of the electric primer extends almost the length of the propellant packed loosely in the cartridge case.

Work locations and funding, which are expected to be complete in May 2026, will be determined with each order.