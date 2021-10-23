Turkey’s Aselsan to arm Ukrainian armored vehicles

Defense electronics specialist Aselsan, Turkey’s biggest defense company, reportedly to supply remote-controlled weapons stations for the Ukrainian Practika company to arm its Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles.

According to a post from Practika, Aselsan-made SARP NSV remote-controlled weapons stations are to be mounted on Kozak-2M1 vehicles.

“This is a completely new solution for Ukrainian military equipment, which can significantly improve the quality of combat missions,” the company noted.

Aselsan says the SARP NSV is a remotely operated stabilized weapon platform that combines high-precision reconnaissance capabilities with excellent firepower to serve tactical needs of the battlefield and protect critical infrastructures.

As noted by the company, the compact design of the system proves SARP NSV a perfect match for integration onto tactical vehicles, fixed surveillance posts and stations.

SARP NSV can be equipped with 12.7mm NSV machine gun. Through its extensive surveillance and remote control capabilities, SARP NSV enhances situational awareness of the gunner in his proximity while the vulnerability to attacks is decreased drastically.