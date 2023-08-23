Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Three people die after military truck crushes car in Russia

By Dylan Malyasov
Three people died in a road accident in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday .

Russian media reported that the accident occurred on 22 August when a military Ural truck crushed a car.

“There was an accident involving a Ural military truck and passenger cars near the 84th km of the inner ring,” the emergency services said.

Three people were killed, and three more were injured, TASS reported.

It is noted that the dead were in a military truck.

Some injured were taken to hospital after the truck crashed with a car, officials said in a separate statement.

