Three people die after military truck crushes car in Russia

Three people died in a road accident in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday .

Russian media reported that the accident occurred on 22 August when a military Ural truck crushed a car.

“There was an accident involving a Ural military truck and passenger cars near the 84th km of the inner ring,” the emergency services said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Three people were killed, and three more were injured, TASS reported.

It is noted that the dead were in a military truck.

Some injured were taken to hospital after the truck crashed with a car, officials said in a separate statement.