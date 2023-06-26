Sweden-supplied fighting vehicles spotted on battlefield in Ukraine

Swedish-made CV90 infantry fighting vehicles have been spotted on the battlefield in the Donetsk region.

Photos have surfaced online reportedly showing Sweden-supplied CV90 series infantry fighting vehicles near the besieged city of Bakhmut.

Sweden pledged 50 37-ton CV90s to Ukraine’s war effort. The Scandinavian country also pledged to send Kyiv its mobile Archer artillery system and NLAW shoulder-launched anti-tank missiles.

According to Forbes, the CV90 is 12 tons heavier than the M-2 but carries just six infantry—one fewer than can squeeze into the A2ODS version of the M-2 that Ukraine operates. The CV90’s extra weight compared to the M-2 translates into superior armor protection.

Meanwhile, the defense ministers of Ukraine, Czechia, and Slovakia signed a cooperation agreement on the purchase and maintenance of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on June 16.

The Czech Defense Ministry noted that all three countries plan to procure the Swedish-made CV90 for their armies.

Reznikov signed the declaration with Czechia’s Jana Černochová and Slovakia’s Martin Sklenár on the sidelines of the 13th Ramstein-format summit of the Ukraine Contact Defense Group (UCDG) in Brussels.

“This is an important step in the cooperation between our countries,” Reznikov tweeted.