South Korea to upgrade K9 howitzer

South Korean military is planning to upgrade its K9 K9 self-propelled howitzers and other support vehicles, according to local media.

On Tuesday, Yonhap reported that South Korea’s defense authorities on Monday endorsed a plan to upgrade the homegrown K9 self-propelled howitzer to bolster its strike capabilities.

The Defense Project Promotion Committee gave the nod to the 2.36 trillion-won ($1.81 billion) basic plan for the second upgrade project of the K9 scheduled to run through 2027, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

The “Block-I” upgrade project seeks to automate the ammunition loading process of the K9’s main gun to reinforce its swift strike capabilities and enhance combat efficiency, it said.

DAPA added that the automation is expected to reduce the number of personnel required to operate the self-propelled howitzer and improve the crew members’ safety.

The K9 has served as a key artillery asset for the Army and the Marine Corps since it was first delivered to the military in 1999.