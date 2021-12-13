Singapore finally, officially unveils its secret new naval craft

The Republic of Singapore Navy officially unveiled its new and stealthy naval craft called the Combatant Craft Large (CCL). Its development was kept secret until now.

According to the Republic of Singapore Navy, the new CCL is a 26 m-long craft designed to be highly maneuverable and to achieve high speeds, which allows the craft to operate in congested environments and reach the target location quickly.

The Navy’s factsheet has revealed that the CCL is equipped with the latest electro-optics sensors so that it can operate both day and night. Additionally, a comprehensive communication suite facilitates seamless information exchange and coordination with the Republic of Singapore Navy ships and shore headquarters. This enables a common maritime situational awareness for the delivery of quick and effective responses during operations.

The stealthy naval craft also has a 12.7mm OTO Melara Remote Weapon System with stabilization provided through an integrated gyro.

The Janes defense and security information company was first to report about the new boat. Back in December 2018, Janes highlighted a new project being developed in the interests of the Singapore Navy.