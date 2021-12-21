Saab receives new Carl-Gustaf round contracts

Swedish contractor Saab announced today that it has received orders from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for deliveries of both the new High Explosive round and Fire Control Device for the recoilless Carl-Gustaf rifle.

As noted by the company, the order values are approximately SEK 300 million ($32 million) and SEK 65 million ($7 million) respectively and deliveries will take place during 2022-2023.

The ammunition in this order will be used by the Swedish Armed Forces. The new High Explosive round is programmable and has the ability to communicate with the new Fire Control Device. This means that the Carl-Gustaf operator will be able to quickly configure a chambered round.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“This order indicates the beginning of the future for Carl-Gustaf. Through our expertise within ground combat weapons and advanced technology, we will, for the first time, enable communication with the ammunition. It gives the Carl-Gustaf operator an effective, but still easy to handle addition, to the already wide portfolio of Carl-Gustaf ammunition,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

These two additions, in combination with the order for Carl-Gustaf M4 placed in 2019, will mean a significant increase in capability for the Carl-Gustaf system in Sweden.