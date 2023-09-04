Saab develops “ultra-compact” version of Giraffe 1X radar

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced on Monday that it has launched a new Deployment Set configuration for the Giraffe 1X radar that will be shown for the first time in public at DSEI 2023.

As noted by the company, the new configuration is designed to be easily transported, swiftly re-located and quickly operational: all features highly desirable on a modern battlefield or where air threats from any direction pose a real risk to a fixed installation.

Giraffe 1X Deployment Set is an easily deployable, compact and robust, software-based, lightweight 3D AESA radar. Its small footprint and large search volume (75 km) make it excellent for urgent operations with limited possibilities. Giraffe 1X Deployment Set is a versatile solution for both mobile and fixed installations.

“Giraffe 1X Deployment Set is a highly deployable capability made for delivering an instant air picture after deployment. We are constantly pushing the time limits to give operational forces time to act,” says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.

Giraffe 1X provides commanders with quality air defense target data, drone detection for counter-UAS, and sense and warn capability for rockets, as well as artillery and mortar. Giraffe 1X offers continuous software upgrades in order to meet emerging threats.