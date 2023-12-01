Russians showcase T-90M tank with new defense against tiny drones

Russian military forces have unveiled a new defensive measure designed to counter small yet lethal Ukrainian kamikaze drones that have been inflicting significant losses on the battlefield.

The latest iteration of the T-90M tank features an innovative protective canopy adorned with Kontakt-1 explosive-reactive-armor (ERA) bricks, placed on the top and sides of the combat vehicle’s protective canopy.

The introduction of Cope cages on Russian armored vehicles dates back to late 2021, coinciding with the pre-war buildup, as a responsive measure against the threat posed by loitering munitions and drones. While initially perceived as a potential defense against anti-armor-guided missiles capable of top-attacks, their efficacy against such threats remains uncertain.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Amid the evolving nature of threats to armored vehicles, the adaptation of Cope cages continues to evolve throughout the ongoing conflict, now becoming a common addition to armored vehicles’ defensive capabilities.