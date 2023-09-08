Friday, September 8, 2023
type here...

Russian pilots use tires to protect their aircraft

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov confirmed on Friday that Russian pilots use car tires to protect their aircraft from aerial attack.

“It is clear that all this is not from a good life, and apparently, it is the only option to do something quickly and without extortion from the personnel,” he said on his influential Fighterbomber Telegram channel.

Tumanov also shared an image showing that Russians are placing tires on the upper surfaces of the Sukhoi Su-34 “Fullback” fighter bomber to protect against Ukrainian kamikaze drones.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Additionally, Satellite imagery from Maxar of Engels Airbase, deep inside Russia, shows Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers with tires on top of the airframes, which also could be a makeshift attempt to protect them from Ukrainian drone strikes.

Image by Maxar Technologies

Forbes noted that it is just the latest Russian ad hoc attempt to protect its military vehicles by covering them with readily available materials. Tank crews in Ukraine resorted to welding steel cages over the turrets to counter a threat from loitering munitions—also known as “kamikaze drones”—and by placing wooden logs on the sides of the tanks.

CNN previously reported that Ukraine has become increasingly bold in targeting strategic assets inside Russia through aerial attacks in recent weeks, even as it suffers assaults on its own cities, setting up a new phase of the conflict defined by Kyiv’s apparent efforts to wear down domestic Russian support for the war.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian military receives upgraded BMP-2M fighting vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
Russia's state industrial corporation Rostec announced on Wednesday that the Russian military has received its new batch of upgraded BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles.  The improved version...

Ukrainian kamikaze drone blows up Russian BMD-4 fighting vehicle

Army

US to develop next generation of iconic Abrams tank

Army

Ukraine will get Scimitar armored reconnaissance vehicles from UK

Army

Polish Air Force shows interest in Eagles “on steroids”

Aviation

Ukrainian Armor pitches new version of Novator armored vehicle

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog