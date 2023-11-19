Russian Navy to receive new landing ship in 2024

Reports from Russia suggest the country’s Navy is set to receive the first modern Project 11711 ship in 2024.

According to a report from Russian state news agency TASS, based on a source in the shipbuilding industry, the landing ship of the modernized Project 11711 class, named “Vladimir Andreev,” currently under construction at the Yantar Baltic Shipbuilding Plant, is slated to be launched and integrated into the Russian Navy Fleet in the upcoming year.

The “Vladimir Andreev” is presently situated at the shipyard, with several manufacturing tasks scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The vessel is expected to be launched, commence sea trials, and be commissioned into the Russian Navy by the conclusion of 2024, stated the agency’s source.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Previously, the General Director of Yantar, Ilya Samarin, informed TASS that the vessels “Vladimir Andreev” and “Vasily Trushin,” laid down at the shipyard in April 2019, significantly differ from the basic Project 11711. Consequently, construction schedules have been revised to accommodate the work involved in their modernization.

The Russian Navy currently operates two BDKs from the basic Project 11711 – “Ivan Gren” and “Petr Morgunov.” According to preliminary data, the dimensions of the vessels constructed under the adjusted technical project will increase, elevating their displacement to 7,000-8,000 tons. Each ship will be capable of transporting up to 13 main battle tanks or up to 36 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, along with a marine infantry battalion.

The displacement of the basic Project 11711 is 5,000 tons, with a hull length of 120 meters and a width of 16.5 meters. Its speed reaches up to 18 knots, manned by a crew of 100 individuals. The vessel is armed with two 30mm six-barrel AK-630 artillery systems and one twin AK-630M-2. Additionally, the deck accommodates either a search-and-rescue Ka-27 helicopter or a transport-combat Ka-29 helicopter.