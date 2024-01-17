Wednesday, January 17, 2024
type here...

Russian military helicopter makes emergency landing on highway

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter made an emergency landing in the Bryansk region, severing a high-voltage power line along the M3 highway.

The helicopter landed near the settlement of Sevsk in the Bryansk region, with preliminary reports indicating no injuries.

Bryansk region Governor Bogomaz reported that as a result of the incident, electricity was disrupted in four areas – Sevsky, Suzemsky, Brasovsky, and Komaritsky. Experts are actively working to address the consequences.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Videos from the incident site depict the Mi-8 helicopter, which sustained damage to its tail rotor due to contact with the high-voltage power line.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Cruise missile debris found in Russia

Dylan Malyasov -
The remains of another Russian Kh-101 cruise missile have been photographed, apparently found this time in the fields of the Volgograd region. The missile reportedly...

Ukrainian Soldiers spotted Russia’s new thermobaric rocket launcher

Army

John Cockerill set to buy France’s armored vehicle maker

Army

Bradley fighting vehicle destroys Russia’s most advanced tank

Army

Ukrainian Abrams tanks get extra protection

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.