Russian military helicopter makes emergency landing on highway

A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter made an emergency landing in the Bryansk region, severing a high-voltage power line along the M3 highway.

The helicopter landed near the settlement of Sevsk in the Bryansk region, with preliminary reports indicating no injuries.

Bryansk region Governor Bogomaz reported that as a result of the incident, electricity was disrupted in four areas – Sevsky, Suzemsky, Brasovsky, and Komaritsky. Experts are actively working to address the consequences.

Videos from the incident site depict the Mi-8 helicopter, which sustained damage to its tail rotor due to contact with the high-voltage power line.