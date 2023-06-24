Saturday, June 24, 2023
type here...

Russian mercenary group claim they have shot down another military helicopter

NewsArmyAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian mercenary telegram channels said they had shot down a fourth government helicopter.

Wagner Group mercenaries,  seeking to overthrow Russia’s government, said they shot down a military helicopter that tried to prevent them from driving to Moscow.

Images on social media show a Russian helicopter crashed into a field in Voronezh region. The white “invasion Z” is marked on the helicopter’s tail boom.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Russian propagandist Ilya Tumanov also confirmed on his influential Fighterbomber channel the crash of the Mi-35 Hind attack helicopter and two Mi-8MTPR electronic warfare helicopters.

The Wagner Group describes itself as a “private military company”, but now the Russian government seems to be taking steps to rein it in.

The Wagner Group is elite Russian troops founded in 2014 after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula and started providing support to pro-Russia separatists in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. The mercenary organization, staffed by veterans of the Russian armed forces, has fought in Libya, Syria, the Central African Republic and Mali, among other countries.

Russian state-sponsored private military contractor linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin is a Russian businessman indicted in the United States for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine