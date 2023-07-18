Russian forces get new batch of upgraded tanks

Russia’s tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod has announced that it has delivered a new batch of upgraded T-72B3M and T-90M main battle tanks to the Russian Armed Forces.

As noted by the company, Uralvagonzavod shipped another batch of overhauled and upgraded tanks in T-72B3M and new T-90M tanks.

“The regular execution of contracts for overhaul and deep modernization of T-72B tanks to bring them to the T-72B3M type, deep modernization of T-80BV tanks to the T-80BVM level and manufacturing of T-90M tanks from scratch speaks not only about the efficiency of Uralvagonzavod’s production system but also about the qualifications and dedicated work of all employees of the UVZ Concern,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Moscow is visually confirmed to have lost a significant part of its total operational main battle tank fleet since Russia’s invasion began on February 24, 2022.

The open-source intelligence monitoring website Oryx said that at least 2137 tanks were lost by Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. It said a further 548 Russian tanks had been captured by Ukrainian forces, 121 damaged and 115 abandoned.

Many military experts have blamed Russia’s tank losses on poor execution on the battlefield and build quality.