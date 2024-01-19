Friday, January 19, 2024
type here...

Russia uses ancient P-35 missile for first time in attack on Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Dmitry Derevyankin

Russia reportedly has used a rare 4-ton P-35 anti-ship missile for the first time in its war against Ukraine, according to Defense Express.

The missile, with a length of 10 meters, was initially introduced into the Soviet arsenal in 1962 and is still in use by the Russian military.

Photographs released by Defense Express showcase the massive size of the missile, clearly displaying its distinctive wings among the wreckage. The publication, relying on its sources, has verified that the missile in question is indeed the P-35.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Despite its age, the P-35 remains part of Russia’s weaponry, serving as a component in the coastal missile system “Redut.” As of 2021, Russia possessed an estimated 8 launchers for this system.

Image by defence-ua.com

The 4K44 Redut is an early Cold War era coastal defense system of Soviet origin, designed to supplement and replace the earlier S-2 Sopka (NATO: SS-C-2b Samlet) missile batteries. The system uses the P-35 missile, also utilized on Soviet naval vessels, and is known in the West by its NATO designation SS-C-1 Sepal.

The 4K44 Redut system consists of a radar and command vehicle that controls up to three launch vehicles based on the ZIL-135K 8-wheel chassis. Due to the large size of the missile, each 4K44 holds only a single missile per launch vehicle.

Additionally, the P-35 is integrated into the stationary complex known as “Utes” or “Object-100,” a subterranean facility near Balaklava. The missiles in this complex are concealed underground and emerge only when preparing for launch.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian Soldiers spotted Russia’s new thermobaric rocket launcher

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Soldiers have spotted a terrifying Russian thermobaric rocket launcher deployed on the eastern front. A reconnaissance unit successfully located the modern TOS-2 flamethrower system,...

US Marines unveil new MRIC air defense system

Maritime Security

Norwegia dispersals its F-35 fighter jets

Aviation

Cruise missile debris found in Russia

Aviation

Eurofighter Typhoon receives one of the world’s most advanced radar

Aviation

Ukrainian Soldiers unveil improvised rocket launcher

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.