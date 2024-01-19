Russia uses ancient P-35 missile for first time in attack on Ukraine

Russia reportedly has used a rare 4-ton P-35 anti-ship missile for the first time in its war against Ukraine, according to Defense Express.

The missile, with a length of 10 meters, was initially introduced into the Soviet arsenal in 1962 and is still in use by the Russian military.

Photographs released by Defense Express showcase the massive size of the missile, clearly displaying its distinctive wings among the wreckage. The publication, relying on its sources, has verified that the missile in question is indeed the P-35.

Despite its age, the P-35 remains part of Russia’s weaponry, serving as a component in the coastal missile system “Redut.” As of 2021, Russia possessed an estimated 8 launchers for this system.

The 4K44 Redut is an early Cold War era coastal defense system of Soviet origin, designed to supplement and replace the earlier S-2 Sopka (NATO: SS-C-2b Samlet) missile batteries. The system uses the P-35 missile, also utilized on Soviet naval vessels, and is known in the West by its NATO designation SS-C-1 Sepal.

The 4K44 Redut system consists of a radar and command vehicle that controls up to three launch vehicles based on the ZIL-135K 8-wheel chassis. Due to the large size of the missile, each 4K44 holds only a single missile per launch vehicle.

Additionally, the P-35 is integrated into the stationary complex known as “Utes” or “Object-100,” a subterranean facility near Balaklava. The missiles in this complex are concealed underground and emerge only when preparing for launch.