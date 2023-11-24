Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Russia conducts trials of new wheeled combat vehicle

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Recent images from the testing grounds have surfaced, showcasing the Boomerang K-16 armored personnel carrier undergoing another phase of trials before its induction into service.

At the start of the year, Russian state media had claimed that the new “Boomerang” armored vehicle would enter service by year-end. Reports indicated the commencement of acceptance trials for new wheeled combat vehicles based on the “Boomerang” platform.

“A series of tests are ongoing for the K-16 armored personnel carrier and the K-17 infantry fighting vehicles,” stated a military official in the media.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The conclusion of acceptance trials is scheduled for the end of this year. Following these assessments, the combat vehicles will receive approval for mass production.

Crewing this new Russian military hardware comprises three individuals, including a commander, gunner, and driver, with a capacity to carry 9 soldiers.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry TV channel “Zvezda,” its armor withstands tank blasts and is armed with machine guns and anti-aircraft weaponry.

The “Boomerang” is developed to replace aging Soviet-era armored personnel carriers like the BTR-80 and its modernized version, the BTR-82, forming a core component of the Russian Army.

The Boomerang platform has undergone extensive and somewhat challenging development, encountering structural deficiencies, including the necessity for replacing foreign equipment and components due to supply limitations to Russia. Russian media has previously announced serial production of these new armored vehicles since 2015.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia lost Its newest troop carrier in Ukraine

Dylan Malyasov -
The confirmed loss of the newest armored all-terrain vehicle, Plastun-SN, recently deployed to military units, deals another blow to the beleaguered reputation of the...

Reports claim Russia’s MiG-35 fighter is being used against Ukraine

Aviation

Futuristic stealth corvette spotted in China

Maritime Security

China builds massive special-purpose vessel

Maritime Security

Swedish defense giant receives new Carl-Gustaf order

Army

Ukrainian sniper destroys record for longest kill

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.