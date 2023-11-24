Russia conducts trials of new wheeled combat vehicle

Recent images from the testing grounds have surfaced, showcasing the Boomerang K-16 armored personnel carrier undergoing another phase of trials before its induction into service.

At the start of the year, Russian state media had claimed that the new “Boomerang” armored vehicle would enter service by year-end. Reports indicated the commencement of acceptance trials for new wheeled combat vehicles based on the “Boomerang” platform.

“A series of tests are ongoing for the K-16 armored personnel carrier and the K-17 infantry fighting vehicles,” stated a military official in the media.

The conclusion of acceptance trials is scheduled for the end of this year. Following these assessments, the combat vehicles will receive approval for mass production.

Crewing this new Russian military hardware comprises three individuals, including a commander, gunner, and driver, with a capacity to carry 9 soldiers.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry TV channel “Zvezda,” its armor withstands tank blasts and is armed with machine guns and anti-aircraft weaponry.

The “Boomerang” is developed to replace aging Soviet-era armored personnel carriers like the BTR-80 and its modernized version, the BTR-82, forming a core component of the Russian Army.

The Boomerang platform has undergone extensive and somewhat challenging development, encountering structural deficiencies, including the necessity for replacing foreign equipment and components due to supply limitations to Russia. Russian media has previously announced serial production of these new armored vehicles since 2015.