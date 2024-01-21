Russia has significantly increased its offensive activities across various fronts, securing tactical advantages and compelling Ukrainian forces to withdraw near the settlement of Krokhmalne in the Kharkiv region.

Analysts from the DeepState community report a challenging period for Ukrainian military forces in the latter half of January, as Russian forces intensified their efforts on multiple fronts.

Over the past four weeks, Russian troops have amassed considerable forces, aiming to transform this buildup into territorial gains. According to DeepState analysts, the current success of Russian operations is attributed more to repeated mistakes on the Ukrainian side rather than brilliant strategic decisions by the Russian forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The situation is particularly critical in the southern sector near Avdiivka, where the most intense battles are currently taking place.

Data from the Ukrainian General Staff reveals a 27% increase in Russian shelling along the front lines. This rise in intensity is further supported by data from the last five days.

During this period, the number of losses in military equipment on the Russian side increased by 88%. Concurrently, the casualties among Russian occupation forces rose by 15%.

“These data indicate a consistent escalation in the intensity of Russian offensive actions across the entire front over the past two weeks. The freezing of the ground is a key factor contributing to Russia’s activity, allowing better mobility for armored vehicles,” stated the report.

Notably, Ukrainian forces currently face a shortage of ammunition of various calibers, despite earlier promises of support from international partners. Neither the United States nor Europe has fully delivered on the pledged ammunition supplies to Ukraine. In contrast, Russia has secured millions of projectiles from North Korea and Iran, further exacerbating the challenges for Ukrainian forces.