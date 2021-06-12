Russia sends warships to shadow U.S. Navy destroyer in Black Sea

Russian Navy warships have been sent to shadow the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) which began its transit into the Black Sea to conduct maritime security operations in the region.

U.S. Navy destroyer entered the Black Sea on a routine patrol on June 11, while conducting multi-domain operations with a U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft from Patrol Squadron VP-40 and NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force E-3A Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS).

According to a recent Navy news release, while in the Black Sea, Laboon will conduct maritime security operations alongside NATO Allies and partners in the region.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s forces are tracking the US Navy destroyer Laboon that entered the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

“The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the US Navy guided missile destroyer Laboon that entered the Black Sea on June 11, 2021,” the Center said in a statement.

As was reported earlier, the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Laboon had crossed over from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea for maritime security operations. The warships of this class are armed with Tomahawk and Harpoon cruise missiles.

This is the fifth U.S. Navy ship to visit the Black Sea in 2021. In addition to U.S. Navy ship visits, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Hamilton (WMSL 753) departed the Black Sea May 14 following operations with Black Sea partner navies and coast guards in support of maritime security and law.