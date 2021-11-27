Russia says it launches mass production of Zircon hypersonic missiles

Russian state media on Friday stated that Russia has begun mass production of a batch of Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles.

TASS also quoted the source saying that “A serial production of Zircon missiles is underway at the NPO Mashinostroyenia [originally known simply as OKB-52], although state trials of this product’s surface launches will continue.”

Also added that flight development tests of the Zircon hypersonic missile from an underwater carrier after two successful test launches would resume from the Project 885M (Yasen-M) modified nuclear-powered submarine Perm in 2024.

The Zircon multi-purpose hypersonic missile is designated to strike sea and ground targets.

President Putin earlier said that Zircon hypersonic missiles are capable of flying at Mach 9 and have a range of approximately 620 miles.

Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Zircon hypersonic missile systems. Adding Zircon to various ships and submarines could significantly increase the overall capabilities of the Russian Navy.