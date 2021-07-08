Russia releases video of U.S. Navy P-8A aircraft intercept

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing a pair of Su-30SM fighter jets that intercepts U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday evening.

According to a press release issued by Russia’s National Defense Control Center, Russian Su-30 fighters intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft that flew close to annexed Crimea.

Russian radar stations detected an aerial target approaching Russia’s state border. Su-30 fighters of the Black Sea Fleet’s quick reaction alert naval aviation and air defense forces were scrambled to identify the target, the statement said.

“The crews of the Russian fighters identified the aerial target as a Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft and shadowed it over the Black Sea,” the National Defense Control Center said.

The aircraft that belonged to the United States was not allowed to violate Russia’s state border, it stressed.

U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft take part in Exercise Sea Breeze 2021.

Exercise Sea Breeze is a multinational maritime exercise co-hosted by U.S. Sixth Fleet and the Ukrainian Navy in the Black Sea since 1997. Sea Breeze 2021 is designed to enhance interoperability of participating nations and strengthen maritime security and peace within the region.

Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe.