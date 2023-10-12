Russia receives additional Su-34 combat jets

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has received a “second batch” of new Su-34 fighter-bombers, according to a recent United Aircraft Corporation news release.

According to a press release from UAC, the second batch of new Su-34s was manufactured at the Novosibirsk Chkalov Aviation Plant of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec State Corporation) and handed over to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“Our aircraft makers are successfully fulfilling the most important task of providing the Russian Ministry of Defense with new high-performance aircraft systems.,” said Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy Director General of Rostec State Corporation. “The Su-34 aircraft has proven itself to the troops, and obligations to supply these aircraft under the state defense order are being fulfilled in full and in a timely manner.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Su-34 fighter-bombers form an important part of the striking power of the Russian frontline aviation. The Su-34 has a wide range of combat capabilities, which makes it possible to use advanced air-to-air weapons, increase the range of hitting ground and surface targets, and improve bombing accuracy.

“UAC is successfully performing aircraft deliveries under the current year’s program and is already working to ensure deliveries next year. The pace of work gained by us and related enterprises allows us to supply the Russian Defense Ministry with new high-performance aircraft systems,” said Yury Slyusar, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation.

The Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, known to NATO as the Fullback, represents one of Russia’s newer and more advanced fighter aircraft.

The fighter-bomber has a maximum range of 2,485 miles and a payload of up to 26,455 pounds, or 12 missiles under the wings.