Russia plans to deploy Iranian-made ballistic missiles to northern Ukrainian border

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuri Ignat has reported that Russia has plans to deploy Iranian-made ballistic missiles to the northern Ukrainian border.

“We will use all means of defense against these missiles. They will probably be deployed to the North from Ukraine, from where they can be launched in such a way as to threaten all of Ukraine,” Ignat said, adding that “300 km one missile, another missile – 700 km in range. These are ballistic missiles.”

But he acknowledged that theoretically it is possible to shoot them down, but Ukraine currently doesn’t have modern anti-missile defense systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In mid-October, Washington Post said that Tehran preparing the delivery of short-range Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles to Russia.

Citing two unnamed officials from a US-allied country who had been briefed on the matter, The Washington Post reported that Iran is preparing its first delivery of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia during the war, which will include Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, capable of reaching targets 300 and 700 kilometers away, respectively.

Iran is also getting ready to supply additional unmanned aerial vehicles, including “dozens” of Mohajer-6s, and “kamikaze” drones known as the Shahed-136, which carry explosives and crash into targets at a distance of up to 2,400 kilometers.