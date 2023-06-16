Friday, June 16, 2023
type here...

Roketsan develops new tank gun system

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
422

Turkish state-owned defense company Roketsan has developed a new modular tank turret called the Modüler Zırhlı Kule (MZK).

The company has developed a new welded turret with a 105-mm gun and automatic loading system. Due to the new design, the turret improved protection with explosive reactive armor and internal space.

The MZK gun system was integrated into the chassis of the M60A3 tank, but it also can be installed on the Leopard or T-72 series of main battle tanks. This universal solution allows the modernization of aging combat vehicles to a new level required on the modern battlefield.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new 13-ton turret is characterized by ease of manufacturing and a significantly higher level of protection than the existing 14.5-ton M60A3 turret (the T-72 turret weighs 18 tons).

Additionally, the turret features slat armor designed to improve its defenses against rocket-propelled grenades.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine