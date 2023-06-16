Roketsan develops new tank gun system

Turkish state-owned defense company Roketsan has developed a new modular tank turret called the Modüler Zırhlı Kule (MZK).

The company has developed a new welded turret with a 105-mm gun and automatic loading system. Due to the new design, the turret improved protection with explosive reactive armor and internal space.

The MZK gun system was integrated into the chassis of the M60A3 tank, but it also can be installed on the Leopard or T-72 series of main battle tanks. This universal solution allows the modernization of aging combat vehicles to a new level required on the modern battlefield.

The new 13-ton turret is characterized by ease of manufacturing and a significantly higher level of protection than the existing 14.5-ton M60A3 turret (the T-72 turret weighs 18 tons).

Additionally, the turret features slat armor designed to improve its defenses against rocket-propelled grenades.